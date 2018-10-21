Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, who has missed the first seven games this season with a bone bruise in his left foot, is expected to make his season debut Nov. 4 against the Seattle Seahawks, league sources told ESPN.

Bosa stayed in Los Angeles and did not travel with his teammates to Cleveland, where they played last week and stayed this past week to train for Sunday's game in London against the Tennessee Titans.

For the past two weeks, he has been running and looking as if he is regaining his form, according to sources.

Barring any setbacks -- and he had one just before the start of the regular season -- there is a belief that Bosa finally will be able to play after next week's bye.

Once Bosa returns, the Chargers' defense will be even more formidable than it has been. The Chargers have been waiting to team Bosa -- the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft -- with linebacker Melvin Ingram and this year's first-round pick, Derwin James.