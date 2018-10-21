Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, who has missed the first seven games this season with a bone bruise in his left foot, is likely to make his season debut Nov. 4 against the Seattle Seahawks, league sources told ESPN.

Editor's Picks Chargers RB Gordon (hammy) inactive vs. Titans Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is inactive for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Barring any setbacks -- and Bosa had one just before the start of the regular season -- there is a belief that he finally will be able to play after next week's bye.

Bosa stayed in Los Angeles and did not travel with his teammates to Cleveland, where they played last week and stayed this past week to train for Sunday's game in London against the Tennessee Titans.

For the past two weeks, he has been running and looking as if he is regaining his form, according to sources.

Once Bosa returns, the Chargers' defense will be even more formidable than it has been. The Chargers have been waiting to team Bosa -- the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft -- with linebacker Melvin Ingram and this year's first-round pick, Derwin James.