MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- DeVante Parker's frustrating tenure with the Miami Dolphins has reached its apex, and now their 2015 first-round pick is a surprise inactive Sunday vs. the Detroit Lions.

It's not clear whether Parker had a setback this weekend on the quad injury that caused him to miss the Week 4 and Week 5 games or if he's simply a healthy scratch. Parker was listed as a full participant in practice every day this week.

The Dolphins have had conversations with multiple teams regarding a trade for Parker, but their asking price is considered high right now, a source told ESPN.

At this point, a trade seems to be the best fit for both parties. There has been interest in getting a deal done, but Miami's price will likely need to come down a bit.

Last Friday, coach Adam Gase said he spoke with Parker during training camp about trade rumors when they became too loud to ignore. But as for recently, he said: "I don't really pay attention to all of that stuff. But if it gets back to (me), if something gets to me, then I'm assuming that he probably heard something about it. I know I haven't called anybody."

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum would handle trade talks primarily. Parker has said he wants to be in Miami, but that he understands the business element of football.

Parker played four of 78 snaps last Sunday in Dolphins win over the Bears -- by far the fewest of Miami's five active receivers. The Dolphins have received strong production from Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant, the two wideouts who have seen the biggest uptick in snaps with Parker out this season.

Parker has two catches for 40 yards in two games this season. He also missed some of training camp, most of the preseason and the first two games of the regular season with a broken middle finger.

Defensive end Cameron Wake and cornerback Bobby McCain are active after missing the last two games with knee injuries. Ryan Tannehill is inactive, and Brock Osweiler will start his second consecutive game.