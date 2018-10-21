INDIANAPOLIS -- The Buffalo Bills ruled out running back LeSean McCoy for the remainder of the Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after he suffered a head injury in the first quarter.

McCoy fell hard on his helmet after running toward the sideline on a 1-yard rush. He later walked to the sideline under his own power before being evaluated in the sideline medical tent and then in the locker room.

McCoy had two carries for 1 yard before being injured. He was replaced by Chris Ivory, who gained a season-high 21 yards on a second-quarter run.

Sunday's game was the second this season that McCoy did not finish because of injury. He suffered cracked rib cartilage during a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and missed the Bills' next game at Minnesota.