        <
        >

          LeSean McCoy leaves Bills game with head injury

          2:21 PM ET
          • Mike RodakESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Previously covered the Patriots for ESPNBoston.com
            • Providence College graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          INDIANAPOLIS -- The Buffalo Bills ruled out running back LeSean McCoy for the remainder of the Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after he suffered a head injury in the first quarter.

          McCoy fell hard on his helmet after running toward the sideline on a 1-yard rush. He later walked to the sideline under his own power before being evaluated in the sideline medical tent and then in the locker room.

          McCoy had two carries for 1 yard before being injured. He was replaced by Chris Ivory, who gained a season-high 21 yards on a second-quarter run.

          Sunday's game was the second this season that McCoy did not finish because of injury. He suffered cracked rib cartilage during a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and missed the Bills' next game at Minnesota.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices