NFL Week 7 takeaways: Eagles facing uphill climb for playoffs

The Bears came up just a little short against the Patriots, the Panthers came all the way back against the Eagles, and the Jaguars are suddenly in disarray.

All that and more in Week 7's biggest takeaways from NFL Nation.

Don't look now, but the Chargers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, riding a four-game win streak into their bye week after edging the Titans in London. The break comes at a good time for the Chargers, with Melvin Gordon nursing a hamstring injury and defensive end Joey Bosa potentially playing for the first time this season against the Seahawks in Week 9 after missing time with a bruised left foot. "Was it our best game all around? Probably not," quarterback Philip Rivers said. "But the name of the game is to score one more point than the other team, and we did that." -- Eric D. Williams

play 1:39 Chargers are on an upward trend The NFL Countdown crew breaks down why the Chargers are showing signs of positive growth.

The Titans' offensive struggles were showcased in their third consecutive loss. They'll have plenty of time to figure out what went wrong as their bye week comes at an opportune time. "We're gonna get back to work and we're going to improve the stuff we didn't do very well and get better," coach Mike Vrabel said. Time off will allow the Titans to work on their ineffective red zone offense. Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur will get a chance to showcase his revised scheme Week 9 against the Cowboys. -- Turron Davenport

The Patriots wanted to prove they can win on the road after opening 0-2 away from home. They showed mental toughness in overcoming several sudden changes in a win over the Bears. At the same time, three turnovers continues an alarming trend, as Tom Brady called them "frustrating" and an area that has to be corrected heading into Monday night's road game against the Bills. So while the Patriots were pleased to win, they felt this was far from their best effort. -- Mike Reiss

For the Bears to beat a quality opponent like New England, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has to play better. Trubisky had some good moments on Sunday, particularly in the run game, but he missed the mark on 24 pass attempts and tossed a pair of interceptions. Even with Trubisky's last-second Hail Mary completion to Kevin White, the Bears' starting quarterback still had a passer rating of below 70.0. Not having Khalil Mack at full strength hurt, but the Bears need better accuracy from their quarterback to win big games. They look to get back in the win column next week against the Jets. -- Jeff Dickerson

Coach Ron Rivera called this a "statement'' win. Indeed, the Panthers not only overcame a 17-0 fourth-quarter deficit, but also did it on the road where they were 0-2 this season. With two home games coming up against Baltimore and Tampa Bay, the Panthers, 3-0 at Bank of America Stadium, have a chance to keep pace with the Saints in the NFC South. -- David Newton

play 1:09 Newton: Panthers 'didn't blink' with backs against wall Cam Newton notes Carolina's persistence as the team kept battling to overcome a 17-point deficit.

There's no excuse for a fourth-quarter collapse against the Panthers that drops the Eagles to 3-4 and sets up an uphill climb. The defense shut Cam Newton out for three quarters -- a first for a Newton-led team -- but couldn't hold late. There are major questions to be answered with their London game against the Jaguars on deck. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said after the game: "Basically told 'em that, 'Hey, pressure's off of us. Nobody on the outside world is giving us a chance to do much of anything, and the pressure's off, so we can go play, have fun and just relax.' Lot of football ahead, too." -- Tim McManus

The Texans won their fourth consecutive contest and gained sole possession of first place in the AFC South, playing their best and most complete game of the season. Houston did it with another stellar effort from its defense and an improved running game, two areas the team needs to continue to have success with on Thursday night against the Dolphins as quarterback Deshaun Watson plays through ribs and lung injuries. -- Sarah Barshop

Things are falling apart for the Jaguars. Players were heard yelling at each other in the locker room, and at one point, Calais Campbell was restraining Yannick Ngakoue. Jalen Ramsey said there's no secret to what's going on: It's a mess right now. Coach Doug Marrone said the starting QB job is up for grabs after benching Blake Bortles along with pretty much every other spot on offense heading into Sunday's game against Philadelphia in London. -- Mike DiRocco

Even after failing to capitalize on great field position created by the special teams unit throughout the game, the Vikings' offense still hung 37 points on the Jets in their third straight win. As long as Minnesota has Adam Thielen, who recorded his seventh consecutive game of 100 yards receiving, it's going to be difficult for teams to contain the Vikings' explosive passing attack. Now the Vikings face their biggest test of the season next Sunday night when they host the Saints in rematch of last year's "miracle" finish in the divisional playoffs. -- Courtney Cronin

play 1:08 Smith says Thielen is 'unreal' Harrison Smith praises Adam Thielen's performance so far this season, saying "now you see kind of all the fruits of his labor."

Sam Darnold suffered his worst game in part because the Jets' pedestrian receiving group -- down Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Terrelle Pryor (released/injured) -- was exposed by the Vikings. Now the front office must weigh the pros and cons of acquiring a receiver before the trade deadline. The Jets could be hurting Darnold's development if they stand pat. -- Rich Cimini

The Colts rushed for 220 yards in their 32-point victory over the Bills. Sunday was the first time since the 2011 season that the Colts rushed for at least 200 yards on the ground. Second-year running back Marlon Mack's 126 yards marked just the fourth time in Andrew Luck's career that he had a player rush for at least 100 yards in a game. "It just gives you a feeling of physical power," Colts coach Frank Reich said. The Colts could extend their winning streak next week against struggling Oakland team. -- Mike Wells

Three interceptions and a lost fumble by Derek Anderson made it clear Buffalo is doomed whatever direction it turns at quarterback. Whether it's raw rookie moments from Josh Allen, disastrous interceptions from Nathan Peterman or the expected flaws Anderson showed Sunday less than two weeks after being signed, the Bills (2-5) have little choice but to accept their situation at the position. Their defense's performance Sunday proved it was too soon to call the unit elite and too optimistic to expect that side of the ball to bail out a bottom-feeding offense this season, especially next week against the Patriots. -- Mike Rodak

The Bucs turned the ball over four times, but defensively, they were able to pressure the quarterback and their secondary didn't have the coverage breakdowns we've seen much of this season, simplifying things on the back end. Losing linebackers Kwon Alexander and Jack Cichy played a role in allowing the Browns back into the game, but this is a step in the right direction for the Bucs, who play at Cincinnati next Sunday. -- Jenna Laine

Another slow start, another struggle in overtime. Coach Hue Jackson said he will have to get more involved in the Browns' offense. "I got to jump in headfirst, all hands, feet, everything, and go figure it out," Jackson said after his team fell to 2-4-1. Jackson will take the plunge just in time for the Steelers and the possible return of Le'Veon Bell next week. -- Pat McManamon

It was the Lions' best day running the ball since the Barry Sanders era, and that says something for their future. After gaining 248 rushing yards -- Detroit's best since Sanders had 216 yards against Indianapolis in 1997 -- in a road win to get back to .500, the Lions appear to have a more diversified offense than at any time during Matthew Stafford's career. And that can make Detroit dangerous with a critical portion of its schedule upcoming with a home game against Seattle followed by road trips to Minnesota and Chicago. -- Michael Rothstein

play 0:24 Johnson rips of 71-yard run for Lions Kerryon Johnson breaks through and takes off for a 71-yard run to set up a field goal for Detroit.

The Dolphins' wide receiver room is getting extremely light after injuries to Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson, the Dolphins' two most productive receivers this season. To make matters stickier, DeVante Parker's agent called Adam Gase "incompetent" after his client was inactive once again. That situation seems volatile, but the Dolphins have to turn around and travel to Houston on Thursday with injuries that may force their hand into different personnel in another week of Brock Osweiler. -- Cameron Wolfe

The Saints (5-1) won their most important game of the season to date, coming back from a 10-point deficit at Baltimore against the NFL's No. 1 defense. As coach Sean Payton and his players preached Sunday, these are the types of games that build a team's character. Mark Ingram II said they proved they are "road warriors." The tests don't stop, though. They're at Minnesota next week, then they host the undefeated Rams. -- Mike Triplett

The Ravens need to prove consistency before they can be stamped as a playoff contender. Baltimore has a bad habit of following up big wins with disappointing losses. Earlier this season, the Ravens lost at Cleveland after beating Pittsburgh. On Sunday, Baltimore fell to New Orleans after shutting out Tennessee on the road. Now, the Ravens will have to rebound at Carolina, where the Panthers have won eight in a row. There have been too many close losses over the past two years in September and October, costing the Ravens playoff trips. -- Jamison Hensley

Aaron Donald sacked C.J. Beathard four times as the Rams put together their most dominant defensive effort and improved to 7-0. The defense forced a season-high four turnovers as Donald, Cory Littleton, Troy Hill and John Johnson III all had takeaways. "We are on a roll," Johnson said. It's perfect timing, as Rams prepare to host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. -- Lindsey Thiry

play 0:33 McVay: 'Can't say enough' about Rams' defense After a 4-turnover performance against the 49ers, Sean McVay tips his hat to the defense and looks forward to next week's test against the Packers.

Even without Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have found themselves in the position to win games over the past few weeks, coming away with something to build on even if they didn't win. But Sunday's blowout loss to the Rams was an example of what happens when you pair an uber-talented opponent with the 49ers' continued mistakes. The Niners are now a league-worst minus-15 in turnover margin, something no team can overcome. Even with "winnable" games coming against the Cardinals, Raiders and Giants, the Niners won't return to the winner's circle until they can forge some sort of turnover turnaround. -- Nick Wagoner

The Redskins have found a formula that works, and it's one they haven't had for a while: strong defense and a run game. It's why they're 4-2, and it's why they're optimistic that they can continue to contend in the NFC East. Adrian Peterson has provided an attitude for the offense, while young linemen Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen have done so for the defense. They will need quarterback Alex Smith to play better if they want to be serious contenders, but for now their formula is working. -- John Keim

The Cowboys enter the bye week at 3-4 in second place in the NFC East after a game-tying field goal attempt hit the upright on the final play. This team is searching for confidence, especially away from home. "You want to come up here and win this ballgame and do everything you can to scratch and claw and find a way to come out on top but unfortunately that did not happen," coach Jason Garrett said. The Cowboys have five games remaining at AT&T Stadium, but their season could be decided with back-to-back road games against Philadelphia and Atlanta on Nov. 11 and 18. -- Todd Archer

play 0:51 Maher's FG bangs off upright as Cowboys lose Brett Maher misses a 52-yard field goal with a chance for the Cowboys to tie the game, giving the Redskins a 20-17 victory.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said the team's defense "got back to what we do best'' on Thursday night, when the Broncos finished with six sacks, three interceptions -- they returned two for touchdowns -- and the kind of effort they've been waiting to see for four quarters. When cornerback Bradley Roby plays with discipline in coverage, the Broncos are better equipped to play man on the outside and rush five or more defenders. The Broncos were at their best defensively against the Cardinals, but will it continue next week against the high-powered Chiefs? -- Jeff Legwold

The Cardinals came pretty close to rock bottom in this one. It was a bad enough offensive performance to get offensive coordinator Mike McCoy fired on Friday morning, and it'll be up to quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich, who replaced McCoy, to right a ship that's severely off course. When Arizona gets back to work Monday, it'll be a new dawn for Josh Rosen, Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson. -- Josh Weinfuss