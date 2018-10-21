MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins lost receiver Albert Wilson for the game and maybe longer due to a leg injury suffered Sunday vs. the Detroit Lions.

Wilson gave the Dolphins a 25-yard catch-and-run, but made an awkward step after being tripped up from behind by a Lions defender. He was down for a couple of minutes being tended to by trainers before walking very slowly back to the locker room. He appeared to be in significant pain, biting down on a towel.

The Dolphins have just three active receivers (Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Jakeem Grant) after listing DeVante Parker as a gameday inactive.

Wilson has been their most explosive player thus far this season, leading the team in receiving yards (359) and leading the NFL in yards after catch (335) going into Week 7. Wilson had a career-high 155 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six catches in last week's 31-28 victory on the Chicago Bears.

On a separate play, an unaware Hard Rock Stadium female security guard was run over by receiver Kenny Stills after he caught a touchdown in the back corner of the end zone midway through the second quarter. Stills was running full speed as he completed his route and catch, and was not able to avoid the female security guard.

Lions cornerback Darius Slay pushed Stills out of the end zone into the security guard in his attempt to force an incomplete pass. The security guard hit her head on the padded end zone wall as she fell to the ground.

The woman was injured and eventually went back to the locker room for more treatment. She was grabbing her right arm at one point as she sat down on the ground.

Stills, who also injured his shoulder on the play but returned to action, went back to tend to the woman and gave her the football in a sign of compassion.