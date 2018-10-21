Sony Michel gets his knee twisted before fumbling on the play and is carted off the field in the second quarter vs. the Bears. (0:39)

CHICAGO -- New England Patriots running back Sony Michel was carted to the locker room after injuring his knee early in the second quarter of the team's 38-31 win at the Chicago Bears.

After initially announcing that Michel's return was questionable, the team ruled him out for the game in the third quarter.

Michel was running left when Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols twisted him to the ground with force, dislodging the ball.

A first-round draft choice out of Georgia, selected No. 31 overall, Michel appeared to be in considerable pain and required help getting to the sideline. After receiving help getting to the medical tent along the sideline, the club called for a cart to bring Michel to the locker room.

Michel, who has on the injury report as a limited participant in practice because of a knee injury, had elevated to a leading role in recent weeks with running backs Rex Burkhead (concussion, eligible to return) and Jeremy Hill (torn ACL, out for the year) on injured reserve.

Michel had missed all four of the team's preseason games and the regular-season opener after undergoing a procedure to drain fluid from his knee.

His absence Sunday left the Patriots with just James White and Kenjon Barner at running back. If Michel's absence is a long-term situation, it will likely force the Patriots into exploring the possibility of signing another player at the position.