Kirk Cousins drops a perfect pass to Adam Thielen, who hauls it in for a Vikings touchdown early in the first quarter. (0:27)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Adam Thielen rewrote the NFL record books midway through the fourth quarter of his team's 37-17 win against the Jets, becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era to record 100 yards receiving in each of his team's first seven games.

Thielen sparked the Minnesota Vikings' scoring attack on Minnesota's first drive, capping off a four-play 68 yard drive with a 34-yard catch for a touchdown. The reception was Thielen's deepest of the season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He had only been targeted 30 or more yards down field one other time in 2018.

Minnesota's opening drive touchdown marked Thielen's fourth straight game with a receiving touchdown. The last Vikings player with a longer streak within a season was Randy Moss in 2004.

Thielen's second catch of the day, a 6-yard gain, gave him 60 receptions on the season. According to Elias, the NFL record for most receptions through a team's first 7 games is 62 by Keenan Allen in 2015.

Thielen could have reached his record-setting day sooner had Minnesota not failed to capitalize on the favorable field position earned by the boot of punter Matt Wile. The Vikings were 0-for-8 on third down in the first half.

The Vikings receiver eclipsed the century mark with 7:06 to play in the game with the Vikings leading 27-17 by catching a 21-yard pass from Kirk Cousins.

The late Charley Hennigan is the only other player to achieve the feat, doing so for the Houston Oilers -- then in the American Football League -- in 1961.