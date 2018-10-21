BALTIMORE -- Another week, another milestone for Drew Brees.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback became the fourth player in NFL history to throw for 500 career TD passes when he completed a 1-yard pass to tight end Benjamin Watson for a 7-3 lead in the second quarter Sunday at Baltimore.

Brees, 39, joined Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady on the list.

Two weeks ago, Brees broke Manning's record for the most passing yards in NFL history. He entered Sunday's game with 72,103 career passing yards.

Brees is also looking to add one more achievement to his career bucket list Sunday -- beating the Ravens. He is 0-4 against them, making them the only team he has never beaten in his 18-year career.

With a win, Brees could join Manning and Favre as the only QBs to beat all 32 teams (Brees beat the Saints early in his career with the Chargers).