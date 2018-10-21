Ravens kicker Justin Tucker misses the game-tying extra point as the Ravens lose to the Saints 24-23. (0:51)

BALTIMORE -- Justin Tucker's first career missed extra point led to the Baltimore Ravens losing to the New Orleans Saints, 24-23, at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The Ravens had marched down the field and looked to tie the game in the final minute, when Joe Flacco hit John Brown for a 14-yard touchdown. But Tucker took an untimely moment for his first miss.

Tucker had made all 222 point-after tries before his extra point sailed wide right with 24 seconds remaining during a game in which the wind got up to 15 miles per hour.

The most accurate kicker in NFL history watched in disbelief, tilting his head right as the kick veered from the middle and wide of the right upright.

"I'll just say this. I'll offer to you guys," Tucker said after the game. "Every kicker, every football player is going to come across a challenge moment. Play long enough you are going to have a kick you want back, and tonight was that night for me."

Since PATs were moved back from 20 yards to 33 yards in 2014, Tucker was the NFL's only kicker not to miss. He had been 112-for-112 since the rule change. Tucker also never missed an extra point in college, going 71-for-71 at Texas.

Tucker had troubles with the wind. In the first quarter, his 31-yard field goal barely made it inside the left upright.