Let's overreact to NFL Week 7: Do Jaguars need to go QB shopping?

Tough to beat this NFL season so far for real-life on-field drama. Just look at Sunday.

The Titans go for two at the end of regulation in overtime as if they're some 30-point college underdog trying to knock off Ohio State on homecoming weekend.

The Ravens score in the final minute to tie the game, except while they're deciding what to do for the overtime coin toss, Justin Tucker misses the first extra point of his career (in 223 tries!) and the game's not tied after all.

The Cowboys' long-snapper gets whistled for a penalty that might have decided the game for the way he handled the snap, which is basically his only job, and Dallas falls to 0-4 on the road.

The Chargers, Saints and Washington all come out of those situations winners, but nothing comes easy in this league unless you're the Rams. What we know for sure is there's plenty to react to -- and plenty to OVERREACT to. Especially on Overreaction Monday.

The Jaguars need a new quarterback

Blake Bortles was 6-for-12 for 61 yards and got benched in the third quarter after his second fumble of the game. Cody Kessler replaced him but couldn't spark a comeback. Jacksonville lost 20-7 to Houston. It was the Jaguars' third loss in a row after a 3-1 start and they're under .500 for the first time since 2016.

Graziano's verdict: OVERREACTION . I mean, Bortles is what he is, right? He can look great at times, and at other times he can look like he has no idea what to do with the ball, and the main problem is a lack of consistency that makes him tough to trust. But the Jags extended him last offseason anyway, even knowing all of that and with Kirk Cousins really interested in taking their phone call. Bortles is their guy. Could they conceivably trade for someone like Sam Bradford or Tyrod Taylor at the deadline? Sure, but would that make anything better? The Jags need Leonard Fournette back so they can run their offense the way they want to, and they need their defense to stop somebody. Jacksonville has been outscored 60-14 the past two weeks by a couple of Texas teams that have struggled to score all season.

play 1:22 Clark and Saturday think Redskins can win division Ryan Clark and Jeff Saturday discuss the Redskins' win over the Cowboys and how Washington can string a few victories together and extend its division advantage.

Washington will win the NFC East

Sunday's victory over Dallas ensures that Washington will enter Week 9 -- not just Week 8 -- in sole possession of first place in the division. It plays the woebegone Giants next week. The Eagles have lost three of their past four, and their schedule is a monster. Washington's the only team in the division over .500 and that'll still be true this time next week.

Graziano's verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION , because the rules still say somebody has to win the NFC East, and Washington's defense is no joke. Its front pushed around the Cowboys' vaunted offensive line all day, held Ezekiel Elliott to 33 rushing yards on 15 carries and made sure to lock down a second win in a row for the first time this season. No idea how long Adrian Peterson can keep this up, or what on earth Alex Smith was thinking running out of bounds at the end when Washington was trying to run out the clock. But you don't have to be the 2007 Patriots to win this division. Why not Washington?

Aaron Donald should be the league MVP

The Rams' superstar defensive tackle eviscerated the 49ers on Sunday. He had nine tackles (six for loss), five quarterback hits and four sacks. You just don't see people doing that from a defensive tackle spot. Donald remains the best defensive player in the league and in the conversation for best player in the league, period.

Graziano's verdict: OVERREACTION . Would it be cool? Absolutely. Is it possible? Probably not. First of all, there are two very strong MVP candidates on the Rams' offense in quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley (who has 14 touchdowns already!). And that doesn't even mention Drew Brees or either of the red-hot quarterbacks in the AFC West. Plus, no defensive player has won this award since 1986 (Lawrence Taylor), and Bill Belichick issued a stern reminder this week not to compare anyone to him, ever.

The Saints, not the Rams, will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl

Sure, the Rams are 7-0 and look totally invincible. But odds are, they're at least somewhat vincible. The Saints aren't undefeated, but they haven't lost since Week 1, when Ryan Fitzpatrick lit them up. (Remember when that was a thing?) They lead the NFC South by a game over a Carolina team that looks pretty hard to figure out. If the season ended today, they'd be the other NFC team with a bye.

Graziano's verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION . Folks, they just won a game because Justin Tucker missed an extra point. I mean, yeah, yeah, yeah, Drew Brees is playing at an MVP level, the run game is back to full strength, the defense is getting it together ... all of those things matter and deserve our attention. But this is a team whose 2017 season ended on a miracle play against them. If you believe there's some sort of karmic deficit the universe should be making up for the Saints, a missed Justin Tucker extra point doesn't do much harm to your theory that this might be New Orleans' season.

Kirk Cousins was worth the money

The Vikings gave Cousins a three-year, fully guaranteed $84 million contract in the offseason, letting Case Keenum walk after he led them within a game of the Super Bowl. Cousins has led the Vikings to three wins in a row after a 1-2-1 start. He's completing 71.2 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. Minnesota has won three consecutive games since Cousins started delivering the pregame speech on the field. And he's got Walter White-caliber chemistry with Adam Thielen.