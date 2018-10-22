Louis Riddick says "It is not looking good for Demaryius Thomas," as the Broncos are listening to offers for him before the trade deadline. (0:34)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said Monday he would like to stay in the only locker room he has known in his nine-year NFL career, but has heard talk of a potential trade "the whole season.''

Thomas, who is second on the team in receptions with 33 and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with three, said he has seen the report the Broncos are listening to trade offers from several teams. After a tough start to the season when Thomas had five drops in the first two games, he has had just one in the last five games.

"It's football, man, it's a business,'' Thomas said Monday. "That's what happens. It's happened before (in the league), I never thought it would happen to me, but I'm like everybody else.

"Been hearing the whole season ... (maybe) some of what it is, is true, (that) my time is coming up, I don't know.''

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that a "handful of teams'' had reached out to the Broncos about Thomas and that the Broncos were listening to offers for the 30-year-old. Thomas was a first-round pick by the Broncos in the 2010 draft and is the team's longest-tenured player.

The NFL's deadline for trades is Oct. 30.

"I love to be here,'' Thomas said. "I'm going to do what I've got to do to be ready ... I love to be here, I've been here my whole career.''

Thomas has 33 receptions for 372 yards and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with Emmanuel Sanders with three. Thomas also has the second-longest reception this season for the Broncos - a 45-yarder in last Thursday night's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Broncos are preparing to play AFC West leading Kansas City Sunday in Arrowhead Stadium. Thomas said Monday that game is what is on his mind right now.

"I play for these guys in this locker room, and the organization of course, but these guys in the locker room,'' Thomas said. "Don't think about it and just go on about my business, I can control what I can control, that's all I do, every day in and out ... the rest will pan out for itself.''

Thomas is third in the franchise's history with 662 career receptions, is second in the franchise's history in receiving yards at 9,025 yards and second in receiving touchdowns (60).

Thomas' current contract, which he signed in 2015, is set to run through the 2019 season. He counts $12.033 million against the salary cap this season and is scheduled to count $17.533 million against the cap next season.