Arizona Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson has asked to be traded by the Oct. 30 trade deadline, league sources told ESPN.

Peterson feels as if the situation is deteriorating and continues to reaffirm to others that he "desperately" wants out, a source said. The Cardinals continue to insist that they won't trade him, but Peterson keeps asking.

Peterson has been named a first-team All-Pro three times and a Pro-Bowler seven times. But the Cardinals are 1-6 this season after not making the playoffs since 2015.

Peterson is in the midst of a five-year, $70 million contract and won't become an unrestricted free agent until 2021.