Adam Schefter explains that Sony Michel's MRI results came back with no structural damage, and he is now considered week-to-week for the Patriots. (0:49)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots running back Sony Michel underwent an MRI on his left knee Monday and it revealed no structural damage, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Michel, who had elevated to a top spot on the depth chart alongside "passing back" James White, will be considered week-to-week, the source told Schefter.

This is a best-case scenario for Michel and the Patriots after he was helped to the sideline and then carted to the locker room, early in the second quarter of the team's 38-31 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Patriots, who visit the Buffalo Bills on ESPN's Monday Night Football on Oct. 29, have just two other running backs on their 53-man roster: White and Kenjon Barner.

In his standard day-after-game conference call, head coach Bill Belichick said he didn't have anything to add about Michel's status, noting that the team will update its injury report the next time it is required to do so later this week.

In his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI, Belichick said that the team will explore the possibility of adding a running back.

"We'll take a look at that over the next day or two and try to figure it out so when we start practicing for Buffalo, we'll be ready to go. We'll look at our options and see what we feel like the best thing is [and] see how long we think Sony might be out."