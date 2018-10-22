DAVIE, Fla. -- Brocktober will continue for the third consecutive game.

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Monday that Brock Osweiler will start at quarterback Thursday at Houston, and Ryan Tannehill will miss his third game. Tannehill is dealing with a shoulder injury that has prevented him from throwing.

Gase said Tannehill is in a "good spot" and the Dolphins (4-3) plan for him to throw this week; he added that there's no guarantee it would be a real football, and it could be a Nerf football.

Miami still expects that Tannehill won't need surgery, that he will return this season and he will be the starter when he does.

Osweiler gets a chance to play the Texans for the first time since they traded him to the Cleveland Browns last summer. He confirmed he hasn't talked with Texans coach Bill O'Brien since the deal, but Osweiler sidestepped questions about his relationship with O'Brien and his Texans tenure.

Miami will be without its two top receivers -- Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills -- Thursday, and likely longer.

Gase said there is a "high possibility" that Wilson's season is over after he suffered a hip injury Sunday versus Detroit. Wilson traveled Monday to see a specialist, and the Dolphins expect to get confirmation by Tuesday afternoon on his injury.

On a positive note, Gase said he hadn't heard anything to indicate that Wilson's injury would be career-ending and that the speedy receiver was in good spirits when they talked after the game.

Stills has a groin injury and is still being evaluated. It's possible he could be out beyond Thursday.

That means the Dolphins will have to go back to DeVante Parker, who was in the news Sunday after being a surprise inactive Sunday, with his agent Jimmy Gould calling Gase "incompetent" and accusing the coach of lying when he said Parker wasn't "completely healthy."

Gase confirmed again it was a coaches' decision to keep Parker out of the lineup Sunday in favor of having players like rookie running back Kalen Ballage active, adding that he expects Parker to play Thursday.

"We don't have any more receivers so I'm sure he's going to play," Gase said.

As far as Gould's comments, Gase said they "don't really bother me." He said he talked with Parker briefly Monday morning.