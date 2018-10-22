The Oakland Raiders announced Monday that they have placed running back Marshawn Lynch on injured reserve with a groin injury.

He would be eligible to return for the final two weeks of the season.

Lynch, 32, has rushed for a team-high 376 yards on 90 carries (4.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns in 2018. He also has 15 receptions for 84 yards.

Lynch suffered the injury during the Raiders' Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in London. He was trying to pull his right leg out of the grasp of Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin when linebacker Austin Calitro leveled Lynch, who landed awkwardly and stayed on the Wembley Stadium pitch for a moment before gingerly jogging off the field.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez contributed to this report.