          Falcons' Brandon Fusco injures ankle, won't return vs. Giants

          10:29 PM ET
          • Vaughn McClureESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Bears for seven seasons at Chicago Tribune
            • Also worked at Chicago Sun-Times, Fresno Bee
            • Honorable mention, Football Writers Association of America for enterprise writing, 2002
            Follow on Twitter

          ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons right guard Brandon Fusco was knocked out of Monday night's matchup with the New York Giants with an ankle injury.

          Fusco appeared to injury his right ankle in the first half and was carted off the field. Early in the second half, the team announced the eighth-year veteran wouldn't return.

          Ben Garland replaced Fusco in the lineup at right guard. The Falcons previously lost their starting left guard when veteran Andy Levitre suffered a season-ending triceps injury. Wes Schweitzer took over for Levitre.

          Injuries have been a major issue for the Falcons so far in 2018. Starting safeties Keanu Neal (ACL) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) both suffered season-ending injuries, while linebacker Deion Jones (foot surgery) and running back Devonta Freeman (groin surgery) are on injured return but could return this season.

