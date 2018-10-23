The New York Giants are trading cornerback Eli Apple, a former first-round draft pick, to the New Orleans Saints, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

To acquire Apple, the Saints traded a fourth-round pick in next year's draft and a seventh-rounder in 2020, a source told ESPN.

Apple, who was selected in the first round of the 2016 draft out of Ohio State, has 23 tackles this season with one forced fumble. He has one interception in his three NFL seasons.

He missed two games earlier this season with a groin injury.

Annie Apple, Eli's mother, thanked the Giants on Twitter for giving "a little football nerd opportunity to live his dream."

The Giants (1-6) lost their fourth straight game on Monday night and remain tied with the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals for the worst record in the NFL.