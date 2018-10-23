ATLANTA -- Falcons right guard Brandon Fusco will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury during Monday night's 23-20 win over the New York Giants, coach Dan Quinn announced Tuesday.

Fusco appeared to injure his right ankle in the first half and was carted off the field. Early in the second half, the team announced that the eighth-year veteran wouldn't return.

Ben Garland replaced Fusco in the lineup at right guard. The Falcons previously lost their starting left guard when veteran Andy Levitre suffered a season-ending triceps injury. Wes Schweitzer took over for Levitre.

Injuries have been a major issue for the Falcons. Starting safeties Keanu Neal (ACL) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) both suffered season-ending injuries, and linebacker Deion Jones (foot surgery) and running back Devonta Freeman (groin surgery) are on injured reserve but could return this season.