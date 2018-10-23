EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants aren't expecting a quarterback change through the impending trade deadline or bye week.

The NFL's trade deadline is next Tuesday, Oct. 30. The Giants (1-6) already shipped cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints earlier Tuesday.

They play the Washington Redskins this Sunday before heading into their bye week. When they return to face the San Francisco 49ers the following Monday night, coach Pat Shurmur believes Eli Manning will still be their starting quarterback.

"Yes, I do," Shurmur said. "I think Eli will be our quarterback. He has been and he will continue to be here. I don't know how that will play into the Eli Apple trade."

Manning, 37, has thrown seven touchdown passes in seven games this season. He has struggled along with the Giants for most of the first seven weeks, including at times in Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Manning threw for 399 yards but didn't throw a touchdown pass until there were 5 seconds remaining.

Moving Manning at the trade deadline would be difficult. He's still owed $5.6 million this season and has a no-trade clause in his contract.

The Giants also don't have a proven option in reserve. Journeyman Alex Tanney is currently serving as the backup and fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta has been inactive each of the first seven weeks.

Lauletta, a rookie out of Richmond, would be the logical option if the Giants decided to make a change with the long-term future of the franchise in mind.

The Giants moved the ball relatively well on Monday night. It just didn't lead to a lot of points against a defense that came into the contest allowing 32 points per game. The Giants had scored just six points with five minutes remaining in the contest, and were 0-for-3 in the red zone.

The game ended in a frustrating manner with Manning getting stuffed on back-to-back quarterback sneaks in the final minute. He then threw his only touchdown pass with 5 seconds remaining and little time for an onside kick or one final possession.

The quarterback sneaks were Shurmur's idea. He had no regrets after the game, even though the two plays ultimately cost the Giants valuable seconds.

"I call them in," Shurmur said.

And Manning ran them without success.