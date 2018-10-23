Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who has been away from the team since Week 3 to deal with mental health issues after a series of incidents, will resume team activities Wednesday.

"We have been in communication with Everson's medical professionals throughout this process and have relied on his recommendations regarding the appropriate next steps for Everson," general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement. "We are excited to welcome Everson back to the Vikings and to see him around teammates, coaches, and staff -- people who care deeply about his well-being. Our focus will continue to be on providing an on-going support system for Everson and his family."

The Vikings became concerned with Griffen's well-being prior to two separate incidents that occurred on Sept. 22, one day before he was slated to miss the Buffalo Bills game with a knee injury.

According to a police incident report from the Minnetrista Police Department, Les Pico, the Vikings' executive director of player development, told police that Griffen had been "explosive, screaming and yelling" at the team facility and that he had been struggling in recent weeks.

On Sept. 20, Griffen was told by the Vikings not to worry about practice or the Bills game and to instead place his focus on getting himself the help he needed. Contrary to what was listed in the police report, at no time was Griffen barred from the Vikings' training facility, according to multiple sources.

Two days later, Griffen was involved in an incident at Hotel Ivy in downtown Minneapolis, where he had been staying for several days, in which he allegedly threatened to shoot someone if he was not allowed in his room. Griffen was later involved in a separate incident in which he showed up at Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes' home and, according to the police report, attempted to enter, an allegation that Waynes denied in a statement issued by the Vikings.

The reporting officer placed a health and welfare hold on Griffen "based upon his actions and information I had acquired about him."

The Pro Bowl defensive end released a statement on his Instagram ahead of the Vikings' Week 4 matchup with the Rams in which he said he is focused on resolving personal issues he has been dealing with for a long time.

Griffen released a statement Tuesday in which he said he hopes to share his story with everyone.

"Being around my teammates and coaches is something I have missed for several weeks," Griffen said. "While this is an exciting and positive move forward for me, it is only the next step in a longer process. I look forward to once again putting in the work with the guys and contributing to this team in any way I can.

"My larger focus remains on addressing my personal health, and I'm hopeful the time will come when I feel comfortable sharing my story and using my platform to bring awareness to these issues. I continue to be extremely grateful for the constant support from my family, my teammates, the Vikings organization and our tremendous fans."

The Vikings face the Saints on Sunday night. The team has not yet said what Griffen's status for that game will be.