The New York Jets placed running back Bilal Powell on injured reserve with a neck injury Wednesday morning.

Powell suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Bilal Powell has rushed 80 times for 343 yards this season. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Powell, who turns 30 on Saturday, will be a free agent after this season. This means his career with the Jets could be over.

Powell and Isaiah Crowell have split the carries in the Jets' backfield. Powell has rushed 80 times for 343 yards (4.3 yards per carry average), while Crowell has carried 81 times for 459 yards (5.7 yards per carry average). Crowell, however, is playing with a foot injury.

Powell had 20 yards rushing on Sunday before his neck injury, giving him 3,446 for his Jets career -- 10th on the franchise list and just 1 yard behind Adrian Murrell (3,447, 1993-97).

Rookie Trenton Cannon now will split playing time with Crowell, while Elijah McGuire (foot) is eligible to come off of injured reserve in Week 9.

In a corresponding move, the team signed safety Ibraheim Campbell. The Jets had just two healthy safeties on their roster before the signing -- Jamal Adams and Terrence Brooks.