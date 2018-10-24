Former NFL head coach John Fox shares his thoughts on what it took from ownership to convince Patrick Peterson to stay in Arizona. (0:28)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals star cornerback Patrick Peterson issued a statement through his Twitter account Wednesday that hinted at his long-term commitment to the team two days after he reportedly requested a trade.

"I've been incredibly frustrated with how the season has gone," Peterson wrote in the post. "But my energy is 100% focused on being part of the solution & helping us turn this around. I've never shied away from a challenge before and I'm not starting now. I have always given my all to the Cardinals organization & fans. That is what I intend to do for the years to come. I am an Arizona Cardinal, and my focus is on this weeks game."

It was Peterson's first public comments since ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Peterson "desperately" wants out of Arizona and asked to be traded by the Oct. 30 trade deadline.

The Cardinals are 1-6.

Peterson met with Cardinals president Michael Bidwill for 30 minutes on Tuesday, and they discussed ways for the Cardinals to improve and for Peterson to be a leader, sources told Schefter.

Peterson received assurances from Bidwill about the team's commitment to winning, sources said.

Later Monday, Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said the team won't deal Peterson.

'We're not trading Patrick," Wilks said. "That's out of the question."

Wilks said Monday that he was planning on talking with Peterson later that day. The Cardinals were off Tuesday and return to practice later Wednesday, when Wilks will address the media.

Peterson, who signed a five-year extension worth $70 million in 2014, has two years left on his deal. The fifth overall pick in 2011, Peterson is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All Pro.