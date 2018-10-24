Amari Cooper is excited for a "fresh start" with the Dallas Cowboys after being traded by the Oakland Raiders earlier this week. (0:26)

FRISCO, Texas -- Amari Cooper is one practice in with the Dallas Cowboys, albeit a quick one lasting about an hour, and he'll be spending the team's bye week trying to learn the offense instead of getting to know his new city.

The Cowboys will have a brief practice Thursday and will not get back to a full practice until Nov. 1 as they prepare for the Nov. 5 game against the Titans on Monday Night Football. Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott said they will get together on their own to go over the offense.

"I've been playing football all my life. You just have to be a good learner, and I think I'm that," Cooper said two days after the Cowboys gave up a 2019 first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for the receiver. "I'm already adjusting and picking up the system pretty well."

New Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper runs a route at practice Wednesday.

Cooper said he and Prescott got in some work during Wednesday's practice, including a couple of reps in the 11-on-11 periods

"I really like the way he throws the ball," Cooper said. "It's a good ball."

The Cowboys' passing game has struggled since the middle of last season, but Cooper gives them a No. 1 receiver with two 1,000-yard seasons and two Pro Bowl appearances on his résumé. His numbers have dropped the last two years, but he has two 100-yard games in six games this season. He said he is over the concussion issue that kept him off the practice field last week. One defensive player came away impressed with Cooper's route running and ability to separate.

"I bring a lot of playmaking ability. I can stretch the defense," Cooper said. "All those things. I will leave that for you guys to see."

Cooper, who has just 22 catches for 280 yards and a touchdown this season, called the move to the Cowboys a "fresh start." He heard the rumors he could be traded for the last two weeks so he was not surprised when he was informed by Oakland general manager Reggie McKenzie of the deal on Monday.

"This is a good team. I'm just giving them something to build on, I guess you can say," Cooper said. "And it's America's Team. Who wouldn't be excited?"

Coach Jason Garrett said Cooper fits in with the "cornerstone" players the Cowboys have drafted in recent years, like Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, Ezekiel Elliott and Prescott.

"It feels great to be wanted by any team in the NFL," Cooper said. "That's all I have to say about that."

Garrett spoke with Alabama coach Nick Saban before acquiring Cooper. Tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier was with Cooper at Alabama as well, and some of Cooper's coaches in Oakland over the years have ties to Dallas offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

"This is a different system but it's still easy. It's still not that hard to pick up," Cooper said.

He'll be cramming this week.

"I have to stack the days together, obviously learn the system, and just be ready to go out there when my name is called," Cooper said. "All the other stuff will come."