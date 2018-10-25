Biggest injury questions for all 32 teams in Week 8

NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 8.

Scan through all 32 teams by division

AFC EAST

The Bills play Monday night against the Patriots, meaning their first injury report of the week will not be released until Thursday. Running back LeSean McCoy is in the concussion protocol, and even if is not cleared for Thursday's practice, it would be surprising if Buffalo ruled him out for Sunday's game against New England before Saturday's final injury report. If McCoy cannot clear the protocol by Monday, the Bills will lean heavily on Chris Ivory, with Marcus Murphy as a change-of-pace option. -- Mike Rodak

Albert Wilson, Kenny Stills and Ryan Tannehill have already been ruled out for Week 8, so the injury question marks are less about Thursday's game and more about how they affect the team in the long term. Brock Osweiler makes his third consecutive start, and he has performed just as well as Tannehill through two games. Losing Stills and Wilson means the Dolphins are down their top two receivers, and increases pressure on Danny Amendola, Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker to step up. -- Cameron Wolfe

Rob Gronkowski wasn't present at Wednesday's practice after missing Sunday's game with a back injury, but there is still hope he could be ready for Monday's road game against the Bills. Meanwhile, there isn't the same level of optimism for RB Sony Michel (knee) to be ready for Monday's game, which could force the team into a roster move such as promoting Kenneth Farrow from the practice squad. Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon (concussion) is another question mark at this point. -- Mike Reiss

Running back Bilal Powell is having season-ending neck surgery, putting a strain on the backfield. Isaiah Crowell, who had been splitting carries with Powell, will have a bigger role. Rookie Trenton Cannon, fast but raw, will move into the No. 2 role this week. If he's used as the third-down back, his suspect blocking could be a factor in pass protection. They will get help next week, when Elijah McGuire comes off injured reserve. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Starting left guard Alex Lewis returned to practice 10 days after suffering a "scary" neck injury. Lewis briefly experienced numbness in his upper body and is now dealing with a pinched nerve. Without Lewis, the Ravens turned to rookie sixth-round pick Bradley Bozeman. Lewis said he's thankful to be walking again, but he acknowledged that coming back presents more than a physical hurdle. "Right now, I feel good," Lewis said. "Mentally, it will be a test to see how well I perform out there at practice. Until I get a good pop in or a good hit in, mentally it's going to be on my mind. I'm going to try to overcome and try to get ready." -- Jamison Hensley

Center Billy Price returned to practice on Wednesday after missing several games with a foot injury, but it's unclear if three days is enough time to get him ready. If he can play, he could likely replace Trey Hopkins at center, allowing Hopkins to move back to right guard. John Ross and Vontaze Burfict both missed practice on Wednesday. If Burfict can't go, the most likely candidate to replace him would be Hardy Nickerson, who has struggled this year. Marvin Lewis said Burfict hasn't played as well as he has in the past, but losing him would still be a blow for a team that's already down a linebacker. -- Katherine Terrell

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins will miss his third game since spraining a knee ligament in a win over Baltimore. Higgins has just 49 career catches, but was starting to emerge when he was injured. The ripple effect means more playing time for rookie Antonio Callaway, whose production has decreased as the season has gone on. In the past two weeks, he has just three catches on 13 targets. -- Pat McManamon

Safety Morgan Burnett (groin) practiced in full for the first time in weeks. He has missed four games but would provide a boost to the secondary because the Steelers value his football intelligence. Pittsburgh can use Burnett as a third safety alongside Terrell Edmunds and Sean Davis. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

The Texans have already ruled out seven players for their Thursday night game against the Dolphins, including wide receiver Keke Coutee. The rookie slot receiver has proven to be a valuable part of the offense, and in his absence Deshaun Watson will continue to lean on DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V. -- Sarah Barshop

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (groin) did not practice Wednesday. The Colts will closely monitor Vinatieri -- who is five points away from passing Morten Andersen for NFL's all-time points lead -- before making a decision on his status for Sunday's game at Oakland. Vinatieri injured his groin while missing the first of two extra points against Buffalo in Week 7. The Colts worked out kickers Tuesday in the event that they need to sign one if Vinatieri is ruled out. -- Mike Wells

The Jaguars could potentially be down two of their top four cornerbacks against the Eagles. Nickelback D.J. Hayden (toe) and his backup, Tyler Patmon (neck strain), did not practice on Wednesday. It's unlikely both will play Sunday, which would mean the Jaguars would have to go with a pair of undrafted rookies, Tre Herndon and Quenton Meeks, behind Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye. Herndon has missed the past three weeks with a hamstring injury and Meeks was promoted from the practice squad in Week 5; he has played mainly on special teams. -- Michael DiRocco

The Titans are on their bye week, which is good for safety Kenny Vaccaro, who is still recovering from a dislocated elbow that he suffered in Week 4 against the Eagles. Vaccaro has missed three games but practiced with the team for the first time last week. He is wearing a protective sleeve and brace on his right arm. Expect Vaccaro to be active when the Titans return to the field in Dallas on Nov. 5. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

As they prepare to face a Chiefs offense that leads the league in scoring, at 37.1 points per game, the Broncos would like to have all available defensive backs in uniform Sunday in Arrowhead. However, safety Darian Stewart remains a question mark with a neck injury. Stewart has suffered stingers in three consecutive games and left the Broncos' win over the Cardinals last Thursday night and did not return. Stewart has not practiced this week. Will Parks would play in that spot if Stewart doesn't play against the Chiefs. The Broncos would also see their dime package impacted since Parks is usually added to the mix there. The Broncos used backup safety Shamarko Thomas in the dime against the Cardinals after Stewart left the game, but that is a three-safety look that may not be as effective against the Chiefs' high-powered attack. The Broncos may have to consider alternatives in some down-and-distance situations in the dime against the Chiefs, including a four-cornerback look in the dime they would hope could hold up against the Chiefs' run game. -- Jeff Legwold

Safety Daniel Sorensen, who has been on injured reserve all season because of a broken leg, won't play on Sunday against the Broncos but he returned to practice and the Chiefs intend to activate him as soon as they think he's ready to play. That would be a boost for the Chiefs, who have also played without their other starting safety, Eric Berry. At a minimum, Sorensen's return would provide the Chiefs with some experienced depth. -- Adam Teicher

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn remains hopeful that running back Melvin Gordon and defensive end Joey Bosa can return to practice after the team's bye week, as the Bolts begin preparation for a road game against the Seahawks. Gordon was a late scratch for last week's win over the Titans in London due to a hamstring issue. Bosa has not played this year due to a bruised left foot suffered during a training camp practice, which was reaggravated in the lead-up to the Chargers' season opener against the Chiefs. -- Eric D. Williams

Despite missing the previous two games with a right knee injury and having the bye week to heal up, left guard Kelechi Osemele missed practice on Wednesday. Coach Jon Gruden was not sure of the Pro Bowler's availability come Sunday against the Colts and if he cannot play, even his backup, Jon Feliciano, is nursing sore ribs, though he was limited in Wednesday's practice. T.J. Clemmings replaced Feliciano two weeks ago in London, with little success. It should be noted that with Osemele out, the left side of the Raiders' offensive line has had trouble keeping QB Derek Carr upright. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Randy Gregory had surgery on his right knee on Monday to clear up an issue that had bothered him since the season opener. He will not practice this week with the Cowboys on the bye, but the team believes he will be able to play Nov. 5 against the Tennessee Titans. He likely will be on something of a snap count as a situational pass rusher, but if he has a set back then the Cowboys could look to Daniel Ross. The team's top pass rusher, DeMarcus Lawrence, said the off week will help his ailing shoulder heal a little more, but he does not think it has played a part in going three straight games without a sack. Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin said he will play against the Titans after suffering a sprained MCL. However, he is not practicing this week. -- Todd Archer

Middle linebacker Alec Ogletree is dealing with a hamstring injury. He was listed as "did not practice" on Wednesday, and that puts him in jeopardy for Sunday against the Redskins. This could be another blow to a defense that already traded two starters this week. -- Jordan Raanan

Running back Darren Sproles and cornerback Sidney Jones were held out of practice Wednesday. With the bye coming up next week, it makes sense to rest them for one more game. Quarterback Carson Wentz (back) was limited Wednesday, but is expected to be good to go against the Jaguars. -- Tim McManus

Running back Chris Thompson (rib/knee) and receiver Paul Richardson (knee/shoulder) both expressed confidence in their availability for Sunday after not playing against Dallas. Thompson has missed the past two games, but said he's feeling better. The one to watch remains cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who did not practice because of nerve damage in his shin. Dunbar visited a doctor Monday, but it did not clear up the issues. He'll try to run Thursday, but was in pain when he attempted to do so Sunday. If he can't play, the Redskins will use Fabian Moreau outside in their base defense, and shift him inside to nickel with Greg Stroman entering on the outside, opposite of Josh Norman. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

The Bears are expected to rest outside linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle) most of the week. Head coach Matt Nagy said on Wednesday that Mack, who suffered a right ankle injury against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 14, would have a scaled-back week of practice in advance of the Bears hosting the Jets on Sunday. Mack was in the Bears' starting lineup last week, but he recorded only one tackle in Chicago's 38-31 loss to the Patriots. The Bears' defense has not been the same since Mack injured the ankle in Miami. -- Jeff Dickerson

Middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (calf) is going to be the player to watch for Detroit this week as he didn't practice Wednesday -- putting into doubt his status against Seattle. Considering he's one of the Lions' better run stoppers, that could be a big issue against Seattle on Sunday if he's unable to play. Detroit's defense overall has some injury problems. Besides Davis, DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) and CB Darius Slay (toe) were limited, meaning the best player for the Lions at every level of the defense is banged up. The short passing game on offense could be something to watch, too, as RB Theo Riddick (knee) didn't practice again Wednesday. Receiver Golden Tate (ankle) was limited, but at this point that doesn't seem like too much of a concern as long as he practices Thursday. -- Michael Rothstein

For a team coming off the bye, the Packers had a surprisingly high number of players (10) on their injury report. All were limited except for Aaron Rodgers, who was a full participant, though he still wore the brace on his left knee. He's holding out hope that he will be brace-free come Sunday against the Rams. -- Rob Demovsky

Running back Dalvin Cook is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Saints, and according to multiple league sources, the Vikings are expecting to shut down Cook until Week 11 when they travel to Chicago. Cook's hamstring has forced the rusher to miss four games this season, with that number expected to hit six by the time the bye week rolls around. Xavier Rhodes, who Mike Zimmer said likely twisted his left ankle against the Jets, did not practice Wednesday, along with Anthony Barr (hamstring), Andrew Sendejo (groin) and Tom Compton (knee). Everson Griffen (not football related) rejoined team activities for the first time in five weeks, and was not listed on the injury report after going through practice. Zimmer said the Vikings have a plan in place for Griffen and will decide his status for the Saints game at the end of the week. Riley Reiff (foot) and Linval Joseph (ankle/knee) were limited in their first practice back after missing the Jets game (Reiff has been out since Week 6). -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

It's getting closer to that window for Pro Bowl middle linebacker Deion Jones to return from injured reserve after foot surgery. Coach Dan Quinn said Jones is on target to return against the Cowboys (Nov. 18), which would be a much-needed boost to the depleted defense. It will likely be just a matter of Jones feeling comfortable again and being in playing condition. He has stayed mentally in the game by attending meetings and walk-throughs. -- Vaughn McClure

Wide receiver Torrey Smith did not practice due to a sore knee suffered in Sunday's win at Philadelphia. While doctors said there is no structural damage, Smith's absence from practice might be an indication he could miss Sunday's game against Baltimore. This could be an opportunity for first-round pick DJ Moore to step into a starting role for a week. -- David Newton

Center Max Unger missed practice with a hand injury Wednesday. The severity is unknown, since he played every snap this past Sunday. If he's OK, the Saints could have their full starting offensive line intact this week at Minnesota. Left guard Andrus Peat practiced fully after missing last week's game with a concussion, and right guard Larry Warford wasn't even on the injury report after recovering from a back injury last week. -- Mike Triplett

Six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy still isn't practicing after missing last week's game with a calf injury. Defensive end Vinny Curry is still in a walking boot and also missed practice Wednesday. Also new on the injury report: starting running back Peyton Barber missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, and right tackle Demar Dotson missed due to knee and shoulder injuries. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Quarterback Josh Rosen said his left big toe, which he injured late in Thursday night's loss to the Denver Broncos "feels great." He said he "bent it back." Even though he was limited in practice on Wednesday, Rosen is expected to start Sunday against the 49ers. -- Josh Weinfuss

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is "doubtful" to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, coach Sean McVay said. Kupp is continuing to recover from a knee sprain suffered in a Week 6 victory against the Broncos. "He's making good progress," McVay said. "He's feeling a lot better than maybe what he did initially the first few days after the Denver game." -- Lindsey Thiry

Wide receiver Pierre Garcon is dealing with a few injuries but a knee issue has him "probably doubtful" for Sunday's game against Arizona, according to coach Kyle Shanahan. On the bright side, rookie Dante Pettis looks poised to come back from a knee ailment that has had him on the sideline since Week 4. Cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) and running back Matt Breida (ankle) are also going to be monitored as the week goes on. Sherman did not play last week after a late-week setback but progressed with a limited practice Wednesday and Breida has been battling continued injury problems but managed to play through them and looks like he could do so again against the Cardinals. -- Nick Wagoner

Pete Carroll confirmed that linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Ed Dickson will make their season debuts Sunday in Detroit. That's part of the reason why he said the Seahawks, who are coming off their bye, are as healthy as they've been all season. They could also get defensive ends Rasheem Green (ankle) and Dion Jordan (knee/hip) back Sunday, though their statuses may not become clear until the end of the week. "We're in pretty good shape," Carroll said. -- Brady Henderson