On Sept. 23, the Houston Texans lost to the New York Giants -- bet you forgot the Giants had a win this year! -- and a promising 2018 officially felt like it was turning into a promising 2019 draft pick.

Four straight wins later, with a crucial Thursday Night Football matchup tonight against the Dolphins, that rebuilding year has morphed back into legitimate 2018 playoff contention.

A big reason for the turnaround: DeAndre Hopkins, who had 27 catches for 433 yards and three touchdowns in that stretch. Hopkins leads all NFL receivers with 13 receptions of 20-plus yards and has been the key cog in a frequently sluggish offense.

But as much as Hopkins enjoys talking about the Texans' turnaround month, perhaps nothing gets the All-Pro 26-year-old rolling like talking about fashion. So we caught up with him for a few minutes -- and a few photos! -- to discuss his inspirations, where he looks to keep his swag on point and his biggest fashion faux pas.

You went to fashion week in Paris this offseason. What did you do there? I went to the Louis Vuitton show. Met with Virgil [Abloh, creative director for Louis Vuitton]. That was pretty dope. I just roamed around and checked out some stores. I have some friends over there and it was a lot of networking in the fashion industry.

How would you describe your style? I would describe my style as refreshing.

Do you have any personal style icons? Pharrell. I love his style and just how different he is. He's not scared to wear stuff with color in it. Bright colors. He wears clothes that are "in the time" -- what is going on in the world. Clothes that have messages on them, and he blends that into what he is wearing. I've done that a few times.

How do you keep up with the trends? Honestly, I don't. I just look at stuff and whatever catches my eye that's what I pick. Sometimes it might be on trend, sometimes it might be off trend. I usually try not to be trendy and go with what everyone is wearing. Although when I am looking for inspiration, I will check out Instagram stories. I usually look at what people are wearing in Europe. They're fashion-forward.

What kind of clothes make you feel good? Clothes that I know people are going to be like "damn." Clothes that make people look twice, that's what makes me feel good -- where it is something that I know is unique and different.

What is the most precious thing in your wardrobe? I have a Maison Margiela vest. It's a vintage vest and it's one of three made in the world. I got it in Paris at Maison Margiela.

Can't find this at J.C. Penney: This Maison Margiela vest is one of three in the world. Houston Texans

What's the biggest shopping mistake you've ever made? One time I bought a designer outfit, it was Louis Vuitton, and it was too small. I think I only got one wear out of it. It was, like, $1,200, but I was pretty upset. I looked at it and it was my size, but for some reason I didn't want to try it on. I just knew it would fit. And then it didn't fit. The cut had made it smaller. I ended up giving it to my little sister.

How long does it take you to decide what to wear on game day? I usually pick my outfit out on Friday, two days before the game, so I am not rushing or panicking. I try to get everything out of the way.

Who is the best-dressed on your team? Myself. But besides me, I would have to go with Deshaun Watson. I like how he's himself and he doesn't really care to follow trends. He wears what he wants to wear.

Being fashion-forward ... can be risky. This yellow sweater proved ... unpopular with Hopkins' friends. Houston Texans

If you could give one teammate a makeover, whom would it be? And what would you do? Alfred Blue. I would take him shopping and help him clean out his whole closet. He's very country.

What's an outfit you've worn that you regret? My homeboys got on me for some picture where I had on a yellow sweater. I wore it and my homeboys were like "what the f---?"

You're going on a road trip, what is in your travel bag? All the basics: toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, deodorant, lotion, shampoo. I usually bring a deck of cards in case someone wants to play.

How long does it take you to pack? I would say about 10 minutes. Not that long.

What's your favorite online place to shop? Asos.

What style products do you use in your hair? I use Kiehl's right now.

In relation to your body, what works for you? Slim clothes, clothes that fit closely to my body. Skinny pants. I like quarter-cut pants that show my ankles. I don't like baggy stuff.

How many pairs of shoes do you own? That's a good question, I haven't really counted, but I would say over 50.

Do you have a stylist? No, not right now.

Who is your favorite designer? Virgil Abloh is No. 1. And Pharrell No. 2.

Do you think your pregame fashion affects your performance in the game? No, not at all. I don't think it has any correlation. Of course, you want to look good and feel good, but it won't have anything to do with your play.