ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller called the team's Halloween party earlier this week a "private" and "safe" gathering that was separate from the arrest of former backup quarterback Chad Kelly.

Kelly attended the party and later was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass in the early morning hours Tuesday. Kelly was then waived by the Broncos on Wednesday morning.

The party, pictures of which were posted on several players' social media accounts this week, had become a hot-button issue in recent days. Miller organized the party, which has been an annual affair for players.

Miller said there were members of the Broncos' security staff on site for the party, as well as additional security personnel Miller hired for the event. Miller also said there were members of the Denver Outlaws professional lacrosse team and the NBA's Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings in attendance.

"It was a private event, it was safe," Miller said Thursday. "I had team security there, I had my own private security there ... just all of Denver sports. It was a private event, it was Halloween party, it was a safe event."

On Wednesday, Broncos coach Vance Joseph called the uproar over the party, which included players in costumes, "nonsense.''

Kelly faces a Nov. 8 court date after a brief court appearance Wednesday in Arapahoe County Court.

"Of course, we got the news about Chad. I care about Chad as a person," Miller said. "The party was separate from his issues. I love the guy, I wish the best for him."

Several players and team officials have privately said Kelly was "acting up" at that party and at one point was asked to leave the gathering just before he was arrested.

Kelly was arrested after a couple reported he came into their house uninvited and was "mumbling incoherently," according to a determination of probable cause affidavit.

According to the affidavit, a man and a woman told police that a stranger came into their Englewood, Colorado, home after 1 a.m. The intruder sat down on the couch next to the woman, who was holding the couple's young child, according to the records.

The man yelled at the intruder to get out and hit him in the back with a vacuum cleaner tube. Police surveillance video showed a man entering the front door while wearing dark pants, a white, long-sleeved shirt with a brown vest and a red scarf.

Police said they found Kelly sitting inside a black SUV parked about a block from the couple's home after the man chased Kelly out of the home. Kelly matched the couple's description, and the man later identified him as the person who came into the house, according to court documents.