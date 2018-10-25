        <
          Depleted Jaguars will turn to 3 rookie CBs vs. Eagles

          6:12 PM ET
          • Michael DiRoccoESPN Staff Writer
          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without three of their top four cornerbacks -- including second-team All-Pro A.J. Bouye -- for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles in London.

          Bouye (calf) and Tyler Patmon (neck) didn't make the trip with the team, which left Thursday afternoon. D.J. Hayden did make the trip but is unlikely to play because he hasn't practiced since Sept. 21 because of a toe injury.

          That means the Jaguars (3-4) will have to rely on three undrafted rookies in Tre Herndon, Quenton Meeks and Dee Delaney to play alongside All-Pro Jalen Ramsey.

          Bouye was hurt during practice on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday. Patmon was injured during the Jaguars' 20-7 loss to Houston last Sunday and hasn't practiced all week. Hayden was hurt during the team's light workout the Friday before the Jaguars' Week 3 home game against Tennessee.

          Herndon has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury and he and Meeks have played mainly on special teams. Delaney was promoted from the practice squad on Friday. All three were with the team during training camp, so they are familiar with the defense.

          In addition, running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) isn't likely to play. He hasn't practiced since aggravating the injury against the New York Jets in Week 4.

