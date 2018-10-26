Deshaun Watson fakes the handoff and connects with Will Fuller V for a 73-yard touchdown. (0:37)

HOUSTON -- Wide receiver Will Fuller left the Houston Texans' game Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins because of a knee injury.

Editor's Picks QB Watson erupts for 5 TDs in Texans' win Deshaun Watson lit up the scoreboard in Houston's win over Miami on Thursday night, tying his career high with five passing touchdowns. The performance came less than a week after injuries prevented the QB from traveling with the team.

Fuller injured his knee midway through the fourth quarter while attempting to catch a deep pass from Deshaun Watson in the end zone. He was checked out on the field but was able to walk off under his own power.

Fuller left the game with five catches for 124 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown. On the touchdown, Fuller easily beat his defender across the middle and down the right sideline, trotting the final five yards into the end zone. The pass was the longest touchdown of both Watson's and Fuller's careers. The pair have now connected for 11 touchdowns in 11 games played together.

The receiver missed a game earlier this season because of a hamstring injury.