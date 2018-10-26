        <
          Will Fuller's big night for Texans curtailed by knee injury

          12:23 AM ET
          • Sarah BarshopESPN Staff Writer
          HOUSTON -- Wide receiver Will Fuller left the Houston Texans' game Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins because of a knee injury.

          Fuller injured his knee midway through the fourth quarter while attempting to catch a deep pass from Deshaun Watson in the end zone. He was checked out on the field but was able to walk off under his own power.

          Fuller left the game with five catches for 124 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown. On the touchdown, Fuller easily beat his defender across the middle and down the right sideline, trotting the final five yards into the end zone. The pass was the longest touchdown of both Watson's and Fuller's careers. The pair have now connected for 11 touchdowns in 11 games played together.

          The receiver missed a game earlier this season because of a hamstring injury.

