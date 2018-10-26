CINCINNATI -- Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a hip injury.

Burfict appeared to injury his hip late in the third quarter of the Bengals' loss to the Chiefs last Sunday and immediately went to the locker room. He did not return and was quickly ruled out.

Burfict has played in only three games this season. He missed the first four games of the season while surviving a suspension for a violation of the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy. He has not played a full season since 2013 due to injuries and suspensions.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for Burfict since his return. He was fined $112,000 by the NFL for two plays against the Steelers that the league defined as unnecessary roughness. He also missed several tackles in the blowout loss to the Chiefs.

"He hasn't played as well as he has in the past," said Bengals coach Marvin Lewis on Wednesday.

Lewis declined any followup questions on Burfict.

"I don't want to talk about Vontaze. It's not relevant," he said.

The Bengals will also be without linebacker Nick Vigil, running back Giovani Bernard, wide receiver John Ross, cornerback Darqueze Dennard and tight end Tyler Kroft this weekend. Burfict will likely be replaced by Hardy Nickerson or Vincent Rey.