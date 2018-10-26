NFL Live's Tedy Bruschi explains his pick for the Week 8 matchup between the Bears and the Jets. (0:26)

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is not expected to play Sunday after missing a full week of practice, meaning rookie quarterback Sam Darnold will be throwing to a wide receiver corps that has yet to score a touchdown this season.

The Jets will face the Chicago Bears without leading receiver Quincy Enunwa, who will sit out for the second straight week with a high ankle sprain. Anderson injured an ankle last Sunday and is officially listed as doubtful. The Jets are prepared to play without him, but it will be difficult.

Their only proven receiver is Jermaine Kearse, who was held without a catch last week. After him, their patchwork corps consists of veteran castoff Rishard Matthews (signed Tuesday), Andre Roberts, Charone Peake and rookie Deontay Burnett.

Matthews, Roberts and Burnett have a combined seven receptions.

"It's a big test, but these guys have been champing at the bit to play," coach Todd Bowles said Friday. "They've been practicing hard, and they're getting their chance."

Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who was released Saturday with an injury settlement, could be an option next week. Bowles said the Jets will reassess the situation after Sunday's game. Pryor had a partially torn groin at the time of his release, but he posted a video of himself running -- presumably a message that he is healthy and ready to return.

The Jets (3-4) have been hit hard by injuries. In addition to Anderson and Enunwa, at least three other starters are expected to sit out Sunday -- running back Bilal Powell (season-ending neck surgery), center Spencer Long (knee/finger) and cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps).

Long and Johnson are doubtful. Long has been playing with both injuries, but they're "getting worse by the week," Bowles said. An opposing player rolled up on the back of Long's leg last week, aggravating the knee injury.

Free safety Marcus Maye (broken thumb) practiced on a limited basis and is questionable. Bowles said the decision on Maye will be based on pain tolerance.

The one positive is cornerback Buster Skrine, who had missed two games with a concussion, being cleared to play. He could start in Johnson's spot or play in his usual nickel role.

"We've got all hands on deck this week," Bowles said.