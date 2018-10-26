EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants defense will have a vastly different look when it takes the field on Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

Starting middle linebacker and defensive captain Alec Ogletree was ruled out Friday because of a hamstring injury. This comes on the heels of the Giants trading defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions and cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints earlier this week.

It leaves the 18th-ranked defense with three new starters Sunday for their NFC East matchup with the first-place Redskins. Tae Davis is likely to replace Ogletree in the starting lineup to play alongside B.J. Goodson, who will have the headset in his helmet and be charged with getting the Giants lined up correctly. Nate Stupar is also expected to receive some playing time at inside linebacker in what coach Pat Shurmur called a "job share."

Goodson's role will expand. He's played 42 percent of the defensive snaps this season. Ogletree has been on the field for 437 of 438 plays.

"B.J. will be in there much more than he has been," Shurmur said. "He's done it before, so we're confident that he's going to do a good job."

Davis is an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee-Chattanooga. He's not the only undrafted rookie who will see more playing time as a result of the recent trades. Rookie defensive backs Grant Haley and Sean Chandler will see time in the slot with veteran B.W. Webb as the starting cornerback on the outside in place of Apple.

Second-year defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson slides into the starting nose tackle role left vacant by the trade of Harrison. Kerry Wynn, Josh Mauro and Mario Edwards will see increased playing time at defensive end with Tomlinson making the change.

Ogletree injured his hamstring in Monday night's 20-12 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He didn't practice at all this week.

The veteran middle linebacker started all seven games for the Giants this season. He's second on the team with 48 total tackles. He's tied for second on the team with three tackles for a loss.

Harrison led the Giants with four tackles for a loss.