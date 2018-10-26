Vikings DE Everson Griffen addresses his return to the team after five weeks away to deal with mental health issues. (1:03)

The Minnesota Vikings have announced that defensive end Everson Griffen will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after being inactive the past five games.

Griffen returned to practice Wednesday after spending time away from the team to deal with personal issues related to mental health.

On Thursday, Griffen talked about a series of alleged incidents that occurred in September, causing the Vikings and his family to become concerned over his well-being.

"First off, I want to take full responsibility for my actions that went on in September," Griffen said. "I had a lot of support from my family, the Minnesota Vikings, the doctors, my teammates, the fans and, you know, I want to give my apologies to people I impacted.

"I'm sorry if I affected them in any type of way. I'm just excited to get back here with my team and get back to the grind of things. It's been hard to be away, but I'm happy to be back. It's a good feeling right now, and I'm taking one day at a time and one thing at a time to get things back on track."

Information from ESPN's Courtney Cronin was used in this report.