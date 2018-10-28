NFL Live's Tedy Bruschi explains his pick for the Week 8 matchup between the Bears and the Jets. (0:26)

The Chicago Bears will be without wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Khalil Mack against the New York Jets on Sunday, the team announced.

Robinson had been listed as questionable for the game while he recovers from a groin injury. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday.

Robinson, who has 25 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns this season, was also questionable for last week's defeat to the Patriots, and though he was active for that game he caught only one pass for four yards on five targets.

Mack also had been listed as questionable. He sprained his ankle in the Bears' loss to the Dolphins two weeks ago and did not appear 100 percent against New England.