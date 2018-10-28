NFL Live's Tedy Bruschi explains his pick for the Week 8 matchup between the Bears and the Jets. (0:26)

The Chicago Bears do not expect wide receiver Allen Robinson to play against the New York Jets on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Robinson has been listed as questionable for the game while he recovers from a groin injury. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday.

Robinson, who has caught 25 balls for 285 yards and two touchdowns this season, was also questionable for last week's defeat to the Patriots, and though he was active for that game he caught only one pass for four yards on five targets.

Meanwhile, Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, also listed as questionable, will work out pregame to determine whether he can play and may be limited if he is active, a source told Schefter.

Mack sprained his ankle in the Bears' loss to the Dolphins two weeks ago and did not appear 100 percent against New England.