San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon has drawn interest from multiple teams around the league as Tuesday's trade deadline approaches, sources told ESPN.

The 49ers have fielded calls from at least three teams in the past week inquiring whether Garcon is available, and San Francisco has listened to what others are offering as talks are expected to continue after Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to sources.

Garcon, 32, is the type of veteran receiver whom some teams covet for because of his talent and leadership. He also is scheduled to make $6.6 million in base salary this season and $5.6 million next season, making him even more attractive to teams.

San Francisco is not expected to reach the postseason and could be willing to part ways with Garcon in the hopes of receiving a draft pick in return. Garcon has 21 receptions for 230 yards in seven games this season, his second with the Niners.