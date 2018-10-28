Adam Schefter says the Raiders told Derek Carr he will not be traded and will likely remain Oakland's starter through next season. (0:32)

The Raiders have told Derek Carr that he is their quarterback now and for the foreseeable future, sources tell ESPN, affirming coach Jon Gruden's assertion that Oakland will not trade the three-time Pro Bowler.

Carr will lead the Raiders into Sunday's game against the Colts and is expected to remain their starting quarterback for the rest of the season and likely next season as well, according to sources.

Gruden sometimes has said one thing and done another -- he said the Raiders weren't interested in trading defensive end Khalil Mack, but they did. The same is true of wide receiver Amari Cooper, who was traded to the Cowboys last week.

But the Raiders have gone out of their way to give assurances that Carr is not being traded, and they plan to keep him, according to sources. Gruden told ESPN's Chris Mortensen on Monday, in the wake of the Cooper trade, that the Raiders "are not trading anyone else" when asked about Carr's future.

But that isn't necessarily true of two defensive players -- linebacker Bruce Irvin and safety Karl Joseph, who have both come up in trade conversations with other teams, and either could be dealt by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to sources.

Irvin is the type of pass-rusher whom many teams covet, but to date, no one has been willing to take on his $8 million base salary this season and $9 million next, according to sources. Joseph also is expendable to Oakland, as he has struggled to stay healthy.