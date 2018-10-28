Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, who is missing his fourth straight game Sunday and has yet to complete any game this season because of hamstring injuries, is expected to return after Jacksonville's Nov. 4 bye, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN.

Therefore, unless he suffers a setback, Fournette's first game back would be Nov. 11 against the Colts -- and Jacksonville could use him.

Without Fournette powering their run game, the Jaguars traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Browns earlier this month for running back Carlos Hyde, who will make his Jaguars debut Sunday in London against the Eagles.

Jacksonville envisions both Fournette and Hyde getting work once Fournette returns to the lineup. Fournette injured his hamstring late in the first half of the season opener against the Giants and missed the next two games. He returned in Week 4 against the Jets but aggravated the injury late in the first half and hasn't practiced since.

Fournette, the Jaguars' first-round pick last year, has 71 yards rushing and four catches for 19 yards this season.

Hyde had rushed for 382 yards and five touchdowns this season with Cleveland. He just barely missed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in each of the past two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.