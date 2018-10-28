Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks met last week with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at league headquarters in New York in an effort to have his indefinite suspension curtailed or even lifted, a source familiar with the meeting told ESPN.

The visit was Kendricks' third to NFL offices but his first meeting with Goodell, according to a source. Kendricks pleaded his case to Goodell, just as Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll also has done with the commissioner.

Kendricks explained to Goodell that he never profited off his insider trading, paid back the money involved and demonstrated contrition, according to the source. As early as this week, Goodell could place an actual term on the linebacker's suspension rather than leaving it at an almost unprecedented indefinite status.

Goodell could have ruled even sooner, but he had to travel to California last week for a memorial service in addition to going to London for Sunday's game between the Jaguars and Eagles.

But once Goodell returns to New York this coming week, one of his orders of business will be determining whether and how soon Kendricks can resume his NFL career. It could be, in the words of one source, "very, very soon."

Kendricks, who will be sentenced in January, publicly apologized when he was charged in August, saying, "I wholeheartedly regret my actions."

Kendricks recorded 15 tackles and a pair of sacks over his three games with the Seahawks, who signed him on Sept. 13 to a one-year deal worth $743,529 -- the prorated amount of a $790,000 minimum salary.