Los Angeles Chargers star defensive end Joey Bosa is making progress from his midfoot sprain, but he is not, in the words of one source, "anywhere near ready to play right now."

The Chargers' wait for Bosa will continue into November, as the injury he suffered in early August is actually considered an eight-to-12-week injury for most players, according to a source.

Despite some improvement, Bosa still has not progressed to the point where he is going to be ready to practice this week and he is not expected to return to the Chargers' lineup in time for next Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to the source

Bosa has been doing daily field workouts -- in fact, the Chargers did not bring him on their trip to Cleveland and London, and they left him behind so he could continue rehabbing and improving.

But Bosa still has not engaged in football activities, which is why it is difficult to predict when he will play his next game. "He's working his butt off," said one source. "He's just not there yet."