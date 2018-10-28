CINCINNATI -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson has broken Jerry's Rice's record for the most touchdown catches of 60 or more yards.

In the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Jameis Winston heaved a 60-yard deep pass to Jackson, who went untouched into the end zone to make it 21-6 (the extra point was no good).

Jackson, 31, now has 24 career touchdown catches of 60 or more yards. His 23rd came earlier this season in Week 2, when, on the first play from scrimmage, he connected with Ryan Fitzpatrick for a 75-yard touchdown.

Heading into Sunday's game, reports circulated that Jackson had asked the Bucs to be traded. Jackson has expressed frustration over his lack of deep ball chemistry with Winston, who threw two picks in the first quarter Sunday.

Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson celebrated another major career milestone with 10,000 receiving yards, becoming the 47th player to achieve that mark and one of just five active players.