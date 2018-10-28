CINCINNATI -- After throwing four interceptions -- including a pick-six -- in three quarters against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has been replaced by backup Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Winston's first two picks came in the red zone with the Bucs in prime scoring opportunity.

The Buccaneers tied the game 34-34 as Fitzpatrick, who came in with the score at 34-16, threw two touchdown passes -- a 76-yard score to Mike Evans and an 18-yard TD pass to O.J. Howard with 1:10 left (plus the 2-point conversion).

Fitzpatrick is 11-for-15 passing for 194 yards and the two touchdowns since entering the game.

On the Bucs' first possession at the Cincinnati 18-yard line, Winston attempted to find Evans in the end zone but instead overthrew him, with Bengals safety Shawn Williams coming down with the ball. Williams nearly picked Winston off earlier on that drive but dropped the ball.

Then, with 12 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Winston tried to run a bootleg and threw toward Evans over the middle, but Bengals linebacker Preston Brown instead jumped up to make the grab at the Cincinnati 24-yard line.

Winston's third pick of the day was on a short pass that sailed over Cameron Brate's head and into linebacker Jordan Evans' hands at the Cincinnati 32-yard line.

His fourth interception came when he tried to hit Adam Humphries on a slant route at the Tampa Bay 21 but instead was picked off by safety Jessie Bates, who scored a touchdown to make it 34-16.

The one highlight of Winston's day came when he threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to DeSean Jackson in the second quarter.

Winston has 11 turnovers in four games this year (three starts). He has thrown multiple interceptions in a game 16 times in his career, breaking the tie he had with Blake Bortles for the most multi-interception games since he entered the league in 2015.