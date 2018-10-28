CINCINNATI -- Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson tore his ACL early in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and is out for the season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lawson was declared doubtful to return after going to the sideline, where trainers attended to him. He was not downgraded to out until after halftime.

The Bengals will lose a key component of their defensive rotation. Lawson had 8.5 sacks as a rookie last season and was used as a pass-rushing specialist on third down and in nickel situations. Rookie Sam Hubbard will likely take his role in the rotation.

Lawson is the second Bengals defensive lineman to go down this season after Ryan Glasgow tore his ACL earlier in the year.

The Bengals have been hit by a rash of injuries lately. Tight end Tyler Eifert went on IR and they've been battling injuries at several positions, with all seven of their inactive players against the Buccaneers injured.