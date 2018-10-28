CHICAGO -- Bears right guard Kyle Long suffered what appeared to be a serious right foot injury in Sunday's 24-10 victory over the New York Jets.

Long exited the game at 3:37 of the fourth quarter after he injured his foot during a 1-yard gain by Bears running back Jordan Howard. Long was unable to put pressure on his right foot as he left the field with the help of team doctors. The three-time Pro Bowl selection was immediately carted back to the locker room.

Long was spotted postgame on crutches but declined to speak with reporters.

"That's my guy," Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said of Long.

"He's always had my back, and I can't say enough about Kyle and how much he loves this organization and the game of football. To see a guy go down like that, it hurts, and we just try to pick him up and rally around him any way we can. He knows we love him, and we're just going to hope for the best."

Long is no stranger to injuries.

Chicago's first-round pick in 2013, Long suffered a gruesome ankle injury in 2016 that cost him the final eight games that year and the first two games of the 2017 season.

Bears right guard Kyle Long has been plagued by injuries over the past two seasons. Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire

Last year, Long missed six games altogether with a variety of ailments. Long underwent neck, shoulder and elbow surgeries in the offseason, but he returned in time to start the Bears' first seven games this season.

Long is under contract with the Bears through 2021. The veteran offensive lineman's $6.9 million base salary for next season becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2019 NFL league year.

"He's already been through so much already, and it sucks to see Kyle go down like that," Bears left tackle Charles Leno Jr. said. "We don't know the severity of it yet, so we're just trying to support him back there and give him some love because I know what he's been through."

Bears rookie second-round pick James Daniels started at left guard on Sunday in place of injured Eric Kush. Daniels is expected to remain in the starting lineup if Long is forced to miss an extended period of time.