KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Denver Broncos don't argue that the Chiefs offense is among the league's best.

They don't argue that quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having an MVP-like season. And they don't argue that they've lost twice to the Chiefs in the last four weeks and they don't like it.

They do argue that the Chiefs are bending the rules on downfield blocking when they put Mahomes in some of their most successful plays on offense -- the run-pass options, or RPOs.

"What's that cutoff point for an offensive lineman to be legally down the field in pass pro?'' said defensive end Derek Wolfe. "When is a guy offsides and when is he not? Is it 12 yards now?"

"Because they're 10 yards down the field on pass plays sometimes,'' Wolfe added. "I've been playing football since 1997, that's always been illegal. I've never heard in a single meeting where they said it was OK for linemen to be that far (downfield).''

The Chiefs, now 7-1, completed a season sweep of the Broncos with a 30-23 victory over Denver at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The Broncos, who have lost two meetings to Kansas City by a combined 10 points, held the Chiefs to 49 yards rushing, but Mahomes finished 24-of-34 passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns.

And many of the Chiefs' biggest pass plays came on the run-pass option. The rule for downfield blocking on pass plays is for a player to be a maximum of three yards down the field before the ball is thrown.

"Linemen are five yards downfield, how do we fix that? I don't know,'' said Broncos coach Vance Joseph. "What's the rule say? I don't know. But we have to figure this out and that's on tape. That's on tape, I've seen it.''

Several Broncos defenders echoed Wolfe's and Joseph's comments, including Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris. The Broncos were flagged for 10 penalties overall Sunday, while the Chiefs were flagged seven times.

"I'm not going to sit here and complain about the refs because we hurt ourselves. We had a ton of penalties,'' Wolfe said. "But at the end of the day they missed a ton of penalties on things that they had.''

Wolfe also challenged the validity of Kareem Hunt's highlight-worthy touchdown catch-and-run in the third quarter, when Hunt broke several tackles, hurdled Broncos safety Will Parks and pulled Broncos safety Justin Simmons into the end zone to finish the 23-yard play.

"It's supposed to be a dead play, the guy is offsides, the right guard (Andrew Wylie) is offsides,'' Wolfe said. "The right guard is offsides. I went to stand up thinking they were going to call it.''