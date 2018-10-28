Pat Shurmur discusses the possibility of making major changes to the Giants' offense, but he wants to look at everything before taking action. (0:59)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Anything and everything appears on the table for the New York Giants as they head into their bye week with the worst record in the NFL. Changes could be coming to their offense.

This was coach Pat Shurmur's stance after his team again struggled offensively in a 20-13 loss to the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. New York's only touchdown came with 17 seconds remaining.

"I'm going to look at everything," Shurmur said postgame when asked about making drastic changes. "Look at everything as we move forward."

The natural questions begin at the quarterback position, where soon-to-be 38-year-old Eli Manning has eight touchdown passes and eight turnovers through eight games. He has been sacked 31 times, eight shy of his career high, with eight games remaining.

"I don't want to go there and I'm not going to tease that," Shurmur responded when asked specifically about the quarterback position. "I just want to look at everything and see what we have to do moving forward."

Alex Tanney has served as the backup quarterback for each of the Giants' first eight games. But if they make a change, it likely would be aimed at getting the more athletic Kyle Lauletta experience and playing time. Lauletta is a fourth-round pick out of Richmond.

The trade deadline is Tuesday. Manning wants to remain with the Giants. He was asked if he would waive his no-trade clause should a team make an offer for his services.

Manning shook his head and said, "I want to stay here."

Manning has been with the Giants since the 2004 NFL draft. He is a two-time Super Bowl MVP seemingly nearing the end of his career.

The Giants and Manning are at a crossroads. They are headed nowhere in what already has evolved into a lost season.

Following an offseason filled with moves designed for them to compete for a playoff spot with Manning as the quarterback, they are already buried in the NFC East cellar at 1-7. The Giants began trading away assets earlier this week, when they shipped cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints and defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions.

Fox's Jay Glazer reported teams have even inquired about recently re-signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. That trade is highly unlikely. The Giants don't want to move Beckham and would have to eat $16 million in dead money next year if they did.

"[Trade rumors were] tossed around in the offseason. I don't think I am going anywhere," Beckham said. "All I want to do is be the very best that I can be when I'm on the field. Off the field as well. It's really hard to think about that, but it is what it is."

Beckham had eight catches on 11 targets for 136 yards against the Redskins, his third game with at least 130 receiving yards in the past four weeks.

He was asked if with the Giants is where he wants to be. Beckham nodded and then added, "This is where I'm at."

It's a place where the offense is broken and everything appears to be on the table.