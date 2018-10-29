LOS ANGELES -- Shortly after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, to the apparent surprise of coach Sean McVay, quarterback Jared Goff entered the team's X-ray room.

"Are you OK?" the Rams coach asked as he prepared to hold his postgame news conference in an adjacent room.

Goff deadpanned: "Yeah. You OK?"

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he doesn't "think Goff will miss any time."

Goff completed 19 of 35 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the come-from-behind, 29-27 victory over the Packers. He also was sacked five times for the second time in three weeks.

"He took some shots. It was a physical game," McVay said. "But I think he's going to be good. I think no different than any other week where, physical football game, playing the quarterback position, sat in there, kept his eyes downfield, took some shots after he delivered the football ...

"I'm sure he'll be sore tomorrow, but I don't think it's going to be anything that's going to prevent him from being able to go this week."

The Rams (8-0) will face Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in New Orleans.