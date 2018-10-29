GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Larry Fitzgerald has made a name for himself by being respectful and reserved when he scores touchdowns.

Since he entered the NFL in 2004, he's had an "act like you've been there before" attitude in the end zone, something he learned from being a Minnesota Vikings ball boy in the 1990s.

That changed Sunday.

Fitzgerald unleashed a ferocious spike after catching a two-point conversion to give the Cardinals an 18-15 lead with 34 seconds left against the San Francisco 49ers. He later said it was the first spike of his career and was sparked by his oldest son, Devin, deciding to go to the Arizona State Fair rather than the game.

"I was a little frustrated and had a heavy heart today," Fitzgerald said. "My feelings were a little hurt, so I was carrying that around all day. So, when I got in there, I kind of let it out. To all the kids that are watching, I'm sorry. I set a bad example today."

Fitzgerald had his first 100-yard game of the season on Sunday, catching eight passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Asked if he thought Devin gave up on him after the Cardinals began the season 1-6, Fitzgerald said his son "didn't want to come support us."

"So, I'm trying to pick up the pieces," Fitzgerald said. "I have to be a better father."

Even Fitzgerald's younger brother, Marcus, noticed the spike.

Fitzgerald said he was a "little disturbed" by his son's decision on Sunday.

"I'll get over it," Fitzgerald said.