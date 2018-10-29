Adam Schefter reacts to the Browns' decision to fire head coach Hue Jackson after he compiled a 3-36-1 record. (1:40)

The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Hue Jackson, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The Browns are 2-5-1 this season, doubling the win total from Jackson's first two seasons with the team. Cleveland was 1-15 in his first season and 0-16 last season. The Browns hired John Dorsey as general manager late last season and Dorsey kept Jackson on as coach despite the team's winless season.

Last Six Browns Coaches Fired Each of the Browns' last six head coaches were fired after the second loss in a season to the Steelers. Final Game as Coach Hue Jackson Week 8 2018 Mike Pettine Week 17 2015 Rob Chudzinski Week 17 2013 Pat Shurmur Week 17 2012 Eric Mangini Week 17 2010 Romeo Crennel Week 17 2008 -- ESPN Stats & Information

There were rumblings that the relationship between Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley had deteriorated to the point that a move might have to be made.

The Browns lost to the Steelers 33-18 on Sunday after playing to a tie with Pittsburgh in the season opener. The past five Browns⁠' head coaches -- Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski and Mike Pettine -- were all fired after the second Steelers game of that season.

Jackson, 53, had one season of head-coaching experience before coming to Cleveland, guiding the Raiders to an 8-8 record in 2011.

Since 2016, the Browns are last in the NFL in win percentage, offensive efficiency, points per game and total quarterback rating. Jackson's career .205 win percentage is second worst in NFL history among all coaches with at least 40 games. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Jackson's 3-36-1 record with the Browns is the worst head-coaching record for one team in NFL history (minimum 40 games).

Seven different quarterbacks started for Jackson's Browns, and only Tyrod Taylor didn't have a losing record:

The Browns also went 0-20 on the road during Jackson's tenure, the worst road record by any coach with a single team in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

The Browns host the Chiefs Sunday.

Jackson's firing comes one day after the Cleveland Cavaliers fired coach Tyronn Lue, who led the team to an NBA title in 2016 but was struggling in his first season without star LeBron James.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.