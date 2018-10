An MRI performed Monday on Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft pick Vita Vea's knee showed his ACL was intact, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The team had feared that the rookie defensive tackle had torn his ACL in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Vea, selected 12th overall by the Buccaneers in the 2018 draft, didn't make his season debut until Week 4 against the Chicago Bears because of a strained calf muscle.

He has two tackles in four games (two starts) this season.